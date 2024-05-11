Maxim Group Raises Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target to $9.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEAT. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 417.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

