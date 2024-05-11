Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $90.65 and last traded at $86.84, with a volume of 129452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.12.

The health services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,588,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $641,366,000 after acquiring an additional 514,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,208,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,922,000 after acquiring an additional 145,983 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 22.3% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,124,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after acquiring an additional 204,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Maximus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after acquiring an additional 79,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 722,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

