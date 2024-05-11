McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 114,572 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after purchasing an additional 71,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,726 shares of company stock worth $2,504,728 in the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $76.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

