McKesson Co. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $7.18 Per Share (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for McKesson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.04. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $27.59 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.94 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCK. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $559.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.58. McKesson has a 52-week low of $373.28 and a 52-week high of $566.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

