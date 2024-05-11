McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $630.00 Price Target at UBS Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $620.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.47.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $559.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $532.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 1 year low of $373.28 and a 1 year high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson will post 31.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

