ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP) Insider Jean-Marc Janailhac Purchases 27,000 Shares

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) insider Jean-Marc Janailhac bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £42,390 ($53,253.77).

ME Group International Stock Performance

Shares of LON MEGP opened at GBX 164.20 ($2.06) on Friday. ME Group International plc has a 1 year low of GBX 116.70 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 179.60 ($2.26). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.64. The firm has a market cap of £618.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,263.08 and a beta of 1.11.

ME Group International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.42 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from ME Group International’s previous dividend of $2.97. This represents a yield of 3.33%. ME Group International’s payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ME Group International from GBX 158 ($1.98) to GBX 203 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) target price on shares of ME Group International in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

ME Group International Company Profile

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

