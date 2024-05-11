Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.54. Medicine Man Technologies shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 44,717 shares traded.
Medicine Man Technologies Trading Up 11.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It offers consulting, application and licensing, cultivation technology, dispensary operations, facility design and training services. The firm products include Nutrients, The Big Tomato and Three A Light.
