Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in April

Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.0 days.
Mercialys Price Performance
MEIYF stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Mercialys has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.
Mercialys Company Profile
