Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in April

Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Mercialys Price Performance

MEIYF stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Mercialys has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

Mercialys Company Profile

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2023, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.9 billion (including transfer taxes).

