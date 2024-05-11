Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.23

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.23 and last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 8236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.10. Mercury General had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5,212.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Mercury General by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

