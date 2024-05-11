MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLNK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

MeridianLink Price Performance

MLNK stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $77.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MeridianLink by 196.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter worth $108,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

