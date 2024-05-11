Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,138,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 96,733 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bit Digital by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 304,830 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital Price Performance

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $177.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 4.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTBT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

