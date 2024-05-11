Mersana Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,320 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,954% compared to the average daily volume of 405 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 479.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $2.71 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $328.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 465.80% and a negative return on equity of 282.36%. The business had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Wedbush raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mersana Therapeutics

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.