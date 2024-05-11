Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

