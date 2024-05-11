Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,803 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $114.84 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $143.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,082 shares of company stock worth $63,970,010. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

