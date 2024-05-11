Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 2,249 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on OHI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.