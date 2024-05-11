Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 2,603 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.