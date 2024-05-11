Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 813 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

