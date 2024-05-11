Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Insulet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Insulet by 9.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period.

PODD opened at $165.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.76. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $331.65.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

