Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,422,000 after purchasing an additional 752,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 385.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after buying an additional 433,217 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,893,000 after buying an additional 128,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,169,000 after acquiring an additional 113,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,380,000 after acquiring an additional 83,864 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.6 %

MKTX opened at $206.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.32. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.01 and a 12-month high of $303.85.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

