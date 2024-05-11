Metis Global Partners LLC Has $501,000 Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,303 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

