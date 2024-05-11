Metis Global Partners LLC Has $533,000 Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,745,000 after buying an additional 1,634,535 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,762,000 after purchasing an additional 169,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 37.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,166,000 after purchasing an additional 484,500 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in FMC by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,443,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,692,000 after purchasing an additional 435,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in FMC by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,090,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,060,000 after buying an additional 95,345 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

