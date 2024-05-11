Metis Global Partners LLC Has $534,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Jabil by 87.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $117.95 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.74 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.62.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.