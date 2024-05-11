Metis Global Partners LLC Has $560,000 Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 358,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

CDAY opened at $59.15 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,971.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

