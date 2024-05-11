Metis Global Partners LLC Has $567,000 Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 144.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,456,000 after buying an additional 13,400,942 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 10.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,007,000 after purchasing an additional 977,171 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth approximately $56,967,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth approximately $49,791,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RB Global by 50.4% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,528,000 after purchasing an additional 460,858 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of RBA stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.88. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,297.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

