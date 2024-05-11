Metis Global Partners LLC Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Avantor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,744,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 400,592 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

