Metis Global Partners LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

