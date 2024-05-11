Metis Global Partners LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

View Our Latest Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.