Metis Global Partners LLC Has $641,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 178.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. Bank of America boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.85.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

