Metis Global Partners LLC Has $684,000 Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 183.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,996 shares of company stock valued at $31,966,978. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Reliance Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $293.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.15 and a 200-day moving average of $294.09. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

