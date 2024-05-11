Metis Global Partners LLC Has $686,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $82.81.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

