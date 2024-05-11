Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,028,000 after buying an additional 143,716 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,399,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,132,000 after purchasing an additional 70,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 14.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,027,000 after purchasing an additional 241,771 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,627,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,441,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,203,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

