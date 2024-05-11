Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $4,667,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after purchasing an additional 575,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9,002.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 163,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 161,588 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

