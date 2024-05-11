Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

