Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,703 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $110.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

