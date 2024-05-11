Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ameren by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ameren by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 248,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 162,093 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $89.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.