Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 192 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TDY opened at $393.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.