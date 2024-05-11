Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 2,051 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,792 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 95.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,484,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,573 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 693.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,504 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.12. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

