Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 3,039 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 949,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 36.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,906 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after acquiring an additional 272,090 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $18,976,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Leidos by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Argus increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $147.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average of $117.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $147.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

