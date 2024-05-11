Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 3,774 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Textron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $88.55 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

