Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 549 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,159,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,150,000 after buying an additional 289,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,577,000 after purchasing an additional 120,838 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Incyte by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,020,000 after buying an additional 1,465,792 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 56.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,053,000 after purchasing an additional 970,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Incyte by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,127,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after acquiring an additional 119,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Incyte Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.