Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 573 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $155.27 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $173.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average is $143.96.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.10.

View Our Latest Report on GPC

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.