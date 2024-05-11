Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 828 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,726,000 after purchasing an additional 664,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,437,000 after acquiring an additional 374,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,590,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,976,000 after purchasing an additional 301,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $21,936,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.25. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

