Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $496,000 Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $13,273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,865,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EG opened at $382.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.96. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

