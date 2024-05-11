Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,879,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.78.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $156.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.75. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

