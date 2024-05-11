Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on July 1st

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
Midland States Bancorp Price Performance
Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $26.55.
About Midland States Bancorp
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Midland States Bancorp
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.