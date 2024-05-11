Mike Powell Acquires 10 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell acquired 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,563 ($19.64) per share, with a total value of £156.30 ($196.36).

Mondi Stock Performance

Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,575.50 ($19.79) on Friday. Mondi plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,290.95 ($16.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.61). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,427.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,423.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of £6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,624.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of €0.47 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,391.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,700 ($21.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

