Mizuho Trims uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Target Price to $6.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QURE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.01. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,948 shares in the company, valued at $746,128.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Covestor Ltd increased its position in uniQure by 103.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 53,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 133.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 350,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 109,740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in uniQure by 74.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

