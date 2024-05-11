MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $123.38, but opened at $129.75. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $124.16, with a volume of 46,696 shares trading hands.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

View Our Latest Report on MKS Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $910,737.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,147.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,307. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 22.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in MKS Instruments by 2.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.61. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.69.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.