Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Trading Down 8.5%

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). 3,521,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 742% from the average session volume of 418,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

Mobile Tornado Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.90.

Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

