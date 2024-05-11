MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Price Target Raised to $100.00

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of ML stock opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MoneyLion news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $57,739.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 87,989 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $5,735,123.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,108,511.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,064 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MoneyLion by 15.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $1,145,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at $1,407,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

